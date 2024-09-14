Buccaneers vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Keep Betting Mike Evans)
The Detroit Lions are major favorites in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after both teams scored 25-plus points in their season opener.
Tampa Bay’s offense was humming against the lowly Washington Commanders, while Detroit ended up winning in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.
This game could be a high-scoring affair with a total of 51, so why don’t we dabble in the anytime touchdown scorer market?
Here are my three favorite picks for this Week 2 showdown.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+165)
- Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+265)
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+125)
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+165)
What a 2024 debut it was for Jameson Williams!
The Detroit receiver caught five of his nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, showcasing his elite speed that made him a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He led the Lions in targets in Week 1, and the young receiver is by far the best deep threat on the team. He’s a solid bet to score again in Week 2.
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+265)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was easily the team’s most effective runner against Washington, carrying the ball nine times for 62 yards (6.9 yards per carry).
His counterpart Rachaad White had just 31 yards on 15 carries.
While the Bucs ended up attacking mainly through the air with four touchdown passes, Irving may get a shot for some more rushing work going forward. At +265, he’s worth a dart throw in this market.
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+125)
Detroit allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1, which should set up well for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield in Week 2.
Evans caught a pair of scores in Week 1, hauling in five of his six targets for 61 yards. One of the bigger and better red zone threats in the NFL, Evans is coming off a 13-touchdown season in 2023 when he tied Tyreek Hill for the most receiving scores in the NFL.
Don't be shocked if he gets loose against a beatable Detroit secondary.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.