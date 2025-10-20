Buccaneers vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The highest total of the week belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, as oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set it at 52.5.
That makes this an exciting game to bet on when it comes to anytime touchdown scorers, and there are a ton of stars to consider in this primetime matchup in Week 7.
The Buccaneers have been banged up on offense as of late, but that hasn’t stopped Baker Mayfeld from leading them to a 5-1 start while putting up some impressive numbers. It doesn’t seem to matter who the Bucs quarterback is throwing to, as he’s found a way to lead the team to wins against everyone but the Philadelphia Eagles so far in 2025.
Meanwhile, Detroit is eyeing a bounce-back game after scoring just 17 points on Sunday night in Week 6 in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
These two offenses are No. 5 (Detroit) and No. 7 (Tampa Bay) in EPA/Play this season, making this game a prop bettor’s paradise.
Here’s a breakdown of a few players that I’m eyeing to find the end zone on Monday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (-120)
- Sterling Shepard Anytime TD (+145)
- Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+140)
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (-120)
Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has found the end zone six times in six games this season, although all of those scores came in a three-week span.
He’ll look to get back on track on Monday against a Tampa Bay defense that is 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 10 scores through the air.
St. Brown is the No. 1 option in this passing game, especially in the red zone. He’s been targeted by Jared Goff and company an NFL-high 12 times in the red zone this season, reeling in 10 of those passes for 59 yards and six scores.
He’s a must bet in a game that has a potential to be a shootout.
Sterling Shepard Anytime TD (+145)
With Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin banged up, veteran Sterling Shepard could be in line for a bigger role in Week 7.
Shepard has one touchdown catch this season (it came in Week 5), but he’s played a sizable role even when the Bucs have been close to full strength, playing in 59.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
He’s also been targeted at least three times in every game, racking up 27 targets, 19 catches and 242 receiving yards through six weeks. I think he could be in line for a big workload on Monday night against a Detroit defense that thrives against the run (third in EPA/Rush) this season.
Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+140)
Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has been on fire as of late, catching 10 of his 12 targets for 147 yards and two scores over the last two weeks.
Now, he takes on a Tampa Bay team that has allowed 10 passing touchdowns this season, including four to the tight end position.
LaPorta has 33 targets across six games, and the Lions have clearly found ways to get him open down the field as of late, as he’s averaging 14.3 yards per reception over his last three games.
At +140, he’s worth a look in what should be a high-scoring affair.
