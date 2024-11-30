Buccaneers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
NFC South foes meet in Week 13 action when the Buccaneers look to keep pace with the Falcons for first place in the division against the Panthers.
Carolina has gone back to Bryce Young and has looked more competitive of late, but it’s been the play of Chubba Hubbard that has helped jumpstart the offense. I’m eyeing Hubbard’s rushing yards prop on Sunday as well as a pair of Tampa Bay player props to highlight this divisional matchup. Check them out below!
- Chuba Hubbard OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Raachad White UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards
- Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+125)
Chuba Hubbard OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Hubbard has been fantastic for the Panthers as the Carolina offense continues to show flashes as the season goes on under first year head coach Dave Canales.
Since Week 3, Hubbard has at least 15 carries and he draws a matchup against a below average Buccaneers rush defense in terms of EPA/Rush.
With the volume in place, I’ll keep going to Hubbard’s rushing yard prop.
Raachad White UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards
White has been part of a timeshare with the Bucs run game that includes rookie Bucky Iriving and change-of-pace option Sean Tucker.
While he has received double digit carries the last two weeks, but his number is listed way too given that he is sharing carries and still hasn't gone over this mark in the last four weeks and only three times this season.
With shaky volume, I’ll go under.
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Evans has six touchdowns in eight games this season, and the Panthers don’t have a player that can slow down the Bucs top pass catcher.
In his first game back from injury against the Giants last week, Evans hauled in five of six targets but didn’t find the end zone.
The Panthers have struggled to contain wide receivers all season and are 31st in the NFL in EPA/Dropback, and Baker Mayfield has not been shy to look Evans way in the end zone. Take the cheap price on Evans to score.
