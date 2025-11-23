Buccaneers vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 12
The matchup of the week in the NFL takes place on Sunday night, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles is 8-2 this season and coming off a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks, and it’s favored at home against Baker Mayfield and company, who lost two games in a row to contending teams in New England and Buffalo.
Oddsmakers have set the total between these two impressive passing offenses at 49.5, meaning we should see plenty of touchdowns on Sunday night.
After some low-scoring Sunday Night Football games the last few weeks, fans and bettors would love to see the Rams and Bucs deliver a high-scoring game in primetime – or at least an entertaining one.
So, why don’t we bet on some anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 12 clash?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite targets for Bucs vs. Rams.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Sean Tucker Anytime TD (+180)
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
- Cade Otton Anytime TD (+230)
Sean Tucker Anytime TD (+180)
With Bucky Irving not ready to return on Sunday night, I think Sean Tucker will be very involved after his three-score, 140-total yard day in Week 11.
Tucker has found the end zone five times in the last five weeks, and he played a season-high 44.3 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 11.
If you’re going to attack this Rams defense, you have to establish some sort of ground game to keep them honest. L.A. is top three in the league in EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush, meaning there are no easy points to come by.
Tucker currently has the hot hand for Tampa Bay, and he may get a chance to showcase that again on Sunday night.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
This season, Davante Adams has 10 touchdown catches in 10 games, finding the end zone in seven of his appearances, including the last four.
During that four-game stretch, Adams has seven touchdown catches, and he should be able to make some noise against a Tampa Bay defense that ranks 17th in EPA/Pass and has allowed 16 passing scores in the 2025 season.
Adams is arguably the best red-zone threat in the NFL, as he’s been targeted by Matthew Stafford a league-high 23 times in the red zone, turning those targets into 10 catches and nine touchdowns.
Even at -140, Adams is a must-bet in this primetime matchup.
Cade Otton Anytime TD (+230)
Cade Otton does not have a receiving score for the Buccaneers this season, but with
Mike Evans out and Chris Godwin banged up, Otton has been a favorite target of Mayfield in recent weeks.
He has 37 targets over the last five weeks, including a nine-catch game in Week 10 against New England.
The Rams have been pretty great against the pass this season, but they’ve still allowed 501 yards and five scores to opposing tight ends. At +230, Otton is a decent value on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.