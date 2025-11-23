Buccaneers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 12 (Fade Emeka Egbuka)
The stars will be out on Sunday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle between two of the more explosive passing offenses in the NFL.
Baker Mayfield and rookie Emeka Egbuka have established a solid connection this season, and they’ll look to make some noise against a Rams team that has the MVP favorite in Matthew Stafford.
Stafford leads the NFL in touchdown passes, and he’s got two elite receivers to throw to in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Can Stafford keep the Rams (8-2 overall, 4-1 at home) rolling after they took control of the NFC West in Week 11?
There’s a ton of ways to bet on this game, but my favorites are in the prop market. Let’s dive into the odds and breakdowns of each of the props to bet for Sunday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matthew Stafford OVER 22.5 Completions (-130)
- Puka Nacua UNDER 7.5 Receptions (-141)
- Emeka Egbuka UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Matthew Stafford OVER 22.5 Completions (-130)
Through 10 games this season, Stafford has at least 23 completions in five of them, and he’s completing 66.0 percent of his passes overall.
Tampa Bay is just 17th in EPA/Pass this season, and it’s allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL. So, I expect Sean McVay to unleash Stafford in this game, especially if the Bucs hang around enough to keep the Rams throwing late.
Los Angeles has won four of five games at home, but it is only 3-2 against the spread in those matchups. So, we could see a close game down the stretch on Sunday night. Stafford has been arguably the most reliable quarterback in the league, throwing for 27 scores and just two picks. Plus, he hasn’t been picked since Week 3.
I love him in this market against a shaky Bucs defense on Sunday.
Puka Nacua UNDER 7.5 Receptions (-141)
Fading Puka Nacua?
I know it seems crazy, but since the Rams star suffered an injury in Week 6 against Baltimore, he’s seen his snap count and his production drop.
Nacua had eight or more receptions in each of his first five games, but he has not cleared that number since. He also doesn’t have a single game with more than eight targets since he had 12 in Week 5.
The snap count is what is most concerning for the Rams star, and it may be a way for the Rams to keep him healthy for the stretch run.
In Weeks 1-5, Nacua played 80 percent of the team’s snaps and averaged 10.4 receptions on 12.4 targets per game. From Week 6 on, he’s played just 53.8 percent of the team’s snaps, averaging 6.3 targets and 5.3 receptions per game.
Emeka Egbuka UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Rookie Emeka Egbuka has been the No. 1 receiver for the Bucs for basically the whole season, but he only has five games with over 66.5 receiving yards and has cleared this line in just one of his last five games.
Defenses are sending a ton of attention Egbuka’s way with Mike Evans out, and Baker Mayfield has been forced to look elsewhere on offense.
Egbuka is now taking on a Rams team that ranks third in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season. I can’t trust him to clear this line, especially since he has caught just 45 of his 85 targets this season, including just 20 of his 47 in his last five games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.