Buccaneers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Tampa Bay)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road in Week 6, but they’ll be in a prime spot to pick up a win over the New Orleans Saints after quarterback Derek Carr was injured in New Orleans’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.
Tampa Bay enters this matchup behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South after a heartbreaking loss in Week 5, but it has a chance to knock off a division opponent this week.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucs as 3.5-point favorites on the road with Carr out and Spencer Rattler taking over under center.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this game, which should give bettors some insight into where to lean in the betting market.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -3.5 (-105)
- Saints +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: -178
- Saints: +150
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This line opened with the Bucs favored by two points, but with Carr’s status becoming more and more clear this week, it has moved 1.5 points in their direction. Tampa Bay should be in a good spot to pick up a road win.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that it’s a no-brainer to bet on the Bucs with Rattler getting the start, and he outlined that in his Road to 272 bets this week.
The Saints' offense has faltered after the first two weeks of the season and both the Eagles and Chiefs have shown that if you take away their deep shot, there's not much else they have to offer.
The Buccaneers' offense has been firing on all cylinders and now that they're coming off a mini-BYE week, they should be well prepared for this NFC South showdown.
After a 2-0 start, the Saints have dropped three games in a row, and now they’ll face one of the better offenses in the NFL without their starting quarterback.
Not ideal.
Even though the odds in this game have moved the spread through the key line of three, I still think Tampa Bay may win in a rout.
New Orleans has scored just 49 points over its last three games, and the Buccaneers rank No. 8 in the league in points and No. 13 in yards per play this season.
I can’t trust Rattler – even at home.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Saints 13
