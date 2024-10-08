Buccaneers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face-off in a pivotal NFC South duel in Week 6. Now that both teams have lost to the Atlanta Falcons in recent weeks, winning this game will be key in staying in the hunt for the division crown.
The Saints got bad news on Tuesday when it was announced Derek Carr will be missing at least two weeks after suffering an oblique injury on Monday night against the Chiefs. As a result, the Saints have gone from favorites in Week 6 to field goal underdogs.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll break down how I'm betting on this game.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers -3 (-120)
- Saints +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -180
- Saints +152
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers record: 3-2
- Saints record: 2-3
Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Buccaneers are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
- Saints are 8-4 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Buccaneers
- Buccaneers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games
- Saints are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games
- Saints are 4-1 straight up in their last five games vs. divisional opponents
Buccaneers vs. Saints Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Questionable
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Questionable
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Questionable
- Jordan Whitehead, S - Questionable
- Kameron Johnson, WR - Questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Derek Carr, QB - Questionable
- Payton Turner, DE - Questionable
- Cesar Ruiz, C - Questionable
- Taysom Hill, TE - Questionable
- Willie Gay, LB - Questionable
- Will Harris, CB - Questionable
- Peter Warner, LB - Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Buccaneers' rookie running back has been a dynamic weapon for their offense, averaging 5.6 yards per carry so far this season. Tampa Bay has been smart to give him more opportunities considering their starter, Rachaad White, is averaging only 3.7 yards per rush. Expect that to continue in Week 6.
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler: With Derek Carr likely to miss Sunday's game, the Saints are expected to turn to rookie quarterback, Spencer Rattler, to make the start. The fifth round pick from South Carolina was a highly touted prospects out of high school, but failed to meet expectations at the college level. After a strong preseason with the Saints, it'll be fascinating to see how can perform at the pro level in the regular season.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Buccaneers laying a field goal against the Saints with a backup quarterback:
New Orleans was a 2.5-point favorite before their Monday night game against the Chiefs and then the line reopened at Buccaneers -2 on Tuesday morning.
With Spencer Rattler at quarterback for the Saints, this bet is a no-brainer. He'll be making his NFL debut against a solid team in Tampa Bay. The Saints' offense has faltered after the first two weeks of the season and both the Eagles and Chiefs have shown that if you take away their deep shot, there's not much else they have to offer.
The Buccaneers' offense has been firing on all cylinders and now that they're coming off a mini-BYE week, they should be well prepared for this NFC South showdown.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
