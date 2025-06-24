Buccaneers Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Bucs Projected to Cruise to a Fifth Straight Division Crown)
Just like that, Baker Mayfield is a franchise cornerstone quarterback in the NFL. It only took two years to rebrand himself as he led the Buccaneers to sustained relevancy in 2023, and proved in 2024 it was no fluke — winning the NFC South for the fourth straight season with a 10–7 record, their most impressive campaign since the Tom Brady era.
Even though they bowed out in the Wild Card round, taking a 23–20 loss to Washington, the Bucs high-powered offense — supported by Mike Evans historic career milestones — kept them in the playoff picture throughout the year.
That’s exactly where bookmakers have set their line for 2025, which I’ll break down.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-120)
Buccaneers Are Projected to Push for Playoffs Again
Since Todd Bowles was hired in 2022, the Bucs have gone 27–24 overall and have made winning the AFC South an annual tradition. Mayfield threw for a career-best 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024, ranking him among the top-4 QBs in completion percentage and passer rating.
With Evans locked in for another strong season, Chris Godwin re-signed returning from injury and Emeka Egbuka joining the fold out of Ohio State, Tampa Bay’s aerial attack has revealed itself as foolproof.
Defensively, the team stumbled last season. It finished outside the top half in points allowed, yards per play and takeaways. The front office addressed this by adding veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick and had a fruitful draft by selecting cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, linebacker David Walker and defensive end Elijah Roberts. And with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and nickelback Christian Izien expected back healthy, the secondary should see at least minimal improvement this year.
Between the Falcons, Saints and Panthers, I don’t realistically see any path for the Bucs to not finish in first. They were 4-2 against NFC South opponents last year and now have the NFL’s 10th easiest schedule.
At even-money odds, everyone should be feeling bullish about the Bucs in ‘25.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.