Bucknell vs. Army Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Wednesday’s college basketball action kicks off with a morning matchup in the Patriot League between the Bucknell Bison (8-21) and the Army Black Knights (11-18), as both teams aim to avoid the worst record in conference play.

Bucknell and Army are both 5-11 in conference play this season, and the Bison enter this game on a five-game skid to fall to last place in the Patriot League.

Both teams sit outside the top-300 in KenPom’s latest rankings, and the Black Knights are actually below the Bison in those rankings despite having three more wins in the 2025-26 season.

Oddsmakers have set Army as a favorite at home in this matchup, but can it cover the spread? The Black Knights are just 12-15 against the number this season while Bucknell is a terrible 11-18.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this early college basketball clash.

Bucknell vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucknell +3.5 (-115)

Army -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucknell: +124

Army: -148

Total

141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucknell vs. Army How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Venue: Christl Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Bucknell record: 8-21

Army record: 11-18

Bucknell vs. Army Key Player to Watch

Ryan Curry, Guard, Army

Junior guard Ryan Curry is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season while knocking down 36.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

He scored 14 points in the first meeting between these teams, which was a three-point win (87-84) for the Black Knights.

Curry has struggled as of late, scoring less than 10 points in four of his last five games, but this could be a perfect spot for him to bounce back. The Bison rank 292nd in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and they have allowed 72 or more points in all five of their games during this losing streak.

I think Curry could have a big game from 3, as opponents are shooting 38 percent from deep against the Bison in the 2025-26 season.

Bucknell vs. Army Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have struggled mightily in the 2025-26 season, but I do think there is a reason to bet on the Black Knights at home, where they are just 6-9 this season.

Bucknell has struggled recently, losing five straight games at least nine points, including four losses by double digits. On top of that, the Bison have one of the worst offenses in the country (344th in adjusted offensive efficiency), so it’s hard to see them turning things around this late in the 2025-26 campaign.

If there’s one key advantage the Black Knights have, it’s their willingness to shoot the 3-ball. Army is fifth in the country in 3-point rate, knocking down 33.0 percent of its attempts this season. That is the perfect way to exploit Bucknell’s defense, which ranks 356th in the country in opponent 3-point percentage (38.0 percent) this season.

Bucknell allowed 87 points at home in a loss to Army this season, and it’s gone just 3-10 on the road.

I think the Bison have a hard time keeping up in this Patriot League clash.

Pick: Army Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

