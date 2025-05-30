Bucks 2026 NBA Finals Odds Suggest Giannis Antetokounmpo May Be on the Move
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.
Recently, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for the NBA champion in the 2025-26 season, and the Bucks' odds add a little more fuel to the fire that Giannis may not be with the franchise in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Bucks are just +6000 to win the Finals -- the 17th-best odds in the league. To make matters worse, the Bucks are behind Eastern Conference teams like the Pacers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. The Detroit Pistons (+6000) have the same odds as the Bucks to win the title next season.
Antetokounmpo has been an MVP candidate for quite some time, finishing in the top five in MVP voting in each of the last eight seasons. So, if he's on the team, the Bucks have a pretty decent ceiling when it comes to their regular-season record.
However, with Damian Lillard likely to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury, the Bucks may look to move on from Antetokounmpo to reset their franchise. Based on these odds, the betting market is suggesting that the Bucks will either take a major step back -- or trade their franchise player.
These odds could shift as the offseason goes on, but setting the Bucks at +6000 is certainly a hedge by the sportsbook that Giannis won't be in Milwaukee in the 2025-26 campaign. Bettors likely will want to stay away from the Bucks altogether with the issues they have on their roster heading into the summer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.