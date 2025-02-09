Bucks NBA Championship Odds Following Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the team's last three games, and it appears he'll miss much more than that.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo will miss the next week with a calf strain -- including the NBA All-Star Game -- for Milwaukee. The two-time league MVP is expected to return after the break, but the Bucks have games against Philadelphia, Golden State, and Minnesota until then.
The Bucks have gone through a bit of a rough stretch, falling to fifth in the Eastern Conference -- behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers -- and they are just two games up on the No. 7-seeded Miami Heat.
Even though Antetokounmpo is sidelined, and he had a calf injury that cost him last season's playoff series against Indiana, oddsmakers aren't dropping the Bucks in the latest NBA title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Bucks remain seventh in the odds at +3000, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo has put together an MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from 3. With the Bucks trading Khris Middleton at the deadline, a lot of the offensive load will fall on Damian Lillard and newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma for the Bucks.
Oddsmakers have set Milwaukee as a two-point home underdog without Giannis against the 76ers on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.