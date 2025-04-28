Bucks NBA Final Odds Tank Following Damian Lillard Injury, Game 4 Loss vs. Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks' season is hanging in the balance, and they likely won't have Damian Lillard to save it.
Lillard was injured and did not return in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, and according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the fear is that Lillard suffered a torn Achilles. This comes just a few games after Lillard returned to the lineup from a blood clot that kept him out since mid-March.
With Lillard facing a potentially major injury, the Bucks' odds to win the NBA Finals have fallen off a cliff. Milwaukee is now +80000 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. All three of those teams are also down 3-1 or worse in their respective first-round series.
On top of losing Dame, the Bucks lost Game 4 at home to fall in a major hole against the Pacers in their series. The Bucks would need to win three games in a row to advance to the second round, and even if they did, it's hard to see them making any sort of title run without Lillard.
While this injury certainly hurts the Bucks in the short term, the long term is where the bigger issue lies. Lillard, 34, is under contract for next season and has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
However, if he's set to miss the rest of next season with a torn Achilles, which would be in line with the recovery time if that is indeed his injury, the Bucks could be in serious trouble in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has already used most of its assets to assemble its current roster, and it's clear that without Lillard the Bucks don't have a contending team -- even with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level.
Further, there's a chance that a Lillard injury could impact Giannis' future with the franchise, as it's possible that he wouldn't want to waste a year of his prime on a middling team without a co-star. Giannis has continously committed to the Bucks, but the Lillard injury could be a breaking point if the star guard is out for an entire season.
For now, bettors should stay far, far away from the Bucks in any futures market with Lillard's future up in the air injury wise. Milwaukee is set as a seven-point underdog in Game 5 in Indiana.
