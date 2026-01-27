Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Philadelphia 76ers return home to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks after a 130-93 blowout loss in Charlotte on Monday afternoon. That was the second straight loss for Philadelphia after dropping a 112-109 decision to the Knicks over the weekend.

The Bucks have also struggled recently, losing two straight and five of their last six games.

The 76ers won the first two meetings this season, 123-114 in overtime and 116-10 in regulation, both in Milwaukee. Can they make it three in a row over the Bucks on NBC?

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Bucks +10.5 (-110)

76ers -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks: +360

76ers: -469

Total

219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bucks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock

Bucks record: 18-26

76ers record: 24-21

Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

76ers Injury Report

Paul George – questionable

Joel Embiid – questionable

MarJon Beauchamp – questionable

Bucks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Another Bucks game, another chance to cash in on Bobby Portis from beyond the arc. The power forward now has multiple threes in six straight games, seven of his last eight, and 11 of his last 13 contests dating back to December 27.

Portis is shooting 48.5% from deep in that span, going 32 for 66 from beyond the arc, and a trip to Philadelphia shouldn’t slow him down.

The 76ers have allowed multiple three-pointers to quite a few power forwards in recent games, including Grant Williams, OG Anunoby, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant, and Dorian Finney-Smith. Portis should add himself to that list tonight.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The 76ers have been surprisingly good on back-to-backs this season, going 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 straight up. They’ve also already beaten the Bucks twice this season, including by 15 in Milwaukee last month.

The Bucks have been struggling with five losses in their last six games, including three by at least 18 points.

This is a big spread for a team to cover on a back-to-back, but this is a spot where I trust the 76ers to get it done at home against Milwaukee.

Pick: 76ers -10.5 (-110)

