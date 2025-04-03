Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are just 0.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings for the No. 5 seed, and they find themselves as massive favorites on Thursday against the tanking Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly, which is sitting nearly all of its rotation players on Thursday, has won just one of its last 10 games. The Sixers are in an insane tank mode right now, as they’re trying to keep their top-six protected draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have struggled as of late with Damian Lillard sidelined due to a blood clot in his calf. Can Milwaukee pick up a much-needed road win to close the gap for the No. 5 seed?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -12 (-112)
- 76ers +12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -700
- 76ers: +500
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Bucks record: 41-34
- 76ers record: 23-53
Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- AJ Green – questionable
- Jericho Sims – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Bobby Portis – out
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – questionable
Bucks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Lillard out of the lineup, I’m buying Giannis Antetokounmpo as a scorer on Thursday night.
Giannis has scored at least 30 points in five straight games, finishing with 31 or more in four of them. The two-time league MVP has a cupcake matchup on Thursday, as the 76ers are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Philly is not trying to win right now, but the Bucks need every game they can get if they want to climb up higher in the Eastern Conference standings. As a result, I’d expect a pretty heavy role on the ball once again for Giannis on Thursday.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Guerschon Yabusele OVER 10.5 Points (-120)
There are a ton of players out for the 76ers in this matchup, and if forward Guerschon Yabusele plays, he could be one of the lead options on offense.
Yabusele is averaging 10.7 points per game in the 2024-25 season, and he’s picked up at least 11 points in six of his last seven games. The 76ers have been heavily reliant on Quentin Grimes, Yabusele and Ricky Council IV as they continue to tank in an attempt to keep their top-six protected pick.
Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
These teams played in early February with much healthier rosters, and they ended up combining for 262 points.
While I’m not expecting that high-scoring affair to be duplicated, I do think there are a few reasons to bet the OVER in this matchup.
Over their last 10 games, the Sixers are just 1-9, and they’ve posted the No. 29 defensive rating in the league over that stretch. The Bucks are shockingly not much better, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
I am a little concerned about the Philly offense contributing enough to clear this total, but the 76ers are 43-30-3 this season when it comes to hitting the OVER – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
If the Bucks’ defensive struggles continue, this game could end up bleeding into the 120s for at least one side on Thursday.
Pick: OVER 22.6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
