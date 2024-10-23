Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night (Bet the Bucks)
A pair of Eastern Conference contenders open the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks — last season’s No. 3 seed — will be without Khris Middleton (ankles) on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey.
Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) both have been ruled out for this game for Philly, a bad omen since both need to be healthy for the Sixers to compete for a title this season.
Outside of adding George, the Sixers had a busy offseason. They extended Tyrese Maxey’s deal, re-signed Kelly Oubre and added Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin.
Milwaukee also added to its roster, signing Gary Trent Jr. (one of the best signings of the offseason), Taurean Prince and Delon Wright.
Still, Milwaukee and Philly both need their stars to be healthy if they want to compete for a title. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid were banged up at key moments of the 2023-24 season.
As for Wednesday’s season opener, how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -3.5 (-110)
- Sixers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -162
- Sixers: +136
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bucks record: 0-0
- Sixers record: 0-0
Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Khris Middleton – out
76ers Injury Report
- Paul George – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Jared McCain – questionable
Bucks vs. 76ers Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: In his first season in Milwaukee, Lillard shot just 42.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. He still averaged 24.3 points per game, but the Bucks are hoping he’ll be even better in his second season alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Middleton out, the Bucks will need more scoring from both Lillard and Giannis to open the season.
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: The Most Improved Player in the NBA last season, Maxey was rewarded with a max extension in the offseason. After averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season, Maxey will look to build on that as the glue between Paul George and Joel Embiid on a Philly team that has title aspirations.
Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
With George and Embiid both up out for this matchup, I’ll gladly bet on the Bucks – even without Middleton – on Wednesday.
Milwaukee played a large chunk of the 2023-24 season without Middleton – or with the star forward on a minutes restriction – and it still found a way to win 49 games.
While the Sixers added a ton of talent this offseason, they are a smaller team on the wing with George, Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. likely operating as their power forward options.
That’s a problem when it comes to defending Giannis, and I love the additions from the Bucks in Prince and Trent Jr. who are two impressive 3-and-D wings. Getting Trent for the minimum may have been the best value of the offseason.
Philly may end up with a better record than the Bucks this season, but I think opening night could be a chance for Lillard, Giannis to make a statement against a shorthanded Philly squad.
Pick: Bucks -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
