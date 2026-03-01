Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to complete a season sweep of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

Chicago moved a bunch of key pieces at the trade deadline, and it has fallen off since, losing its last 11 games to fall to 24-36 in the 2025-26 season. The Bulls are the No. 12 seed in the East, three games back of a Bucks team that is fighting for a play-in spot in the conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out of the lineup for this matchup, and his Bucks are 2.5 games out of the No. 10 seed. So, they need this win to keep pace with Atlanta and Charlotte in the play-in race.

Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as road favorites in this game after they beat the Bulls by 16 points back on Feb. 3 to take a 3-0 season series lead.

Despite a blowout loss to New York on Friday night, Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games to remain in the play-in mix.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks -3.5 (-110)

Bulls +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks: -166

Bulls: +140

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bucks vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), CHSN

Bucks record: 26-32

Bulls record: 24-36

Bucks vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Cormac Ryan – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Anfernee Simons – out

Jalen Smith – out

Patrick Williams – out

Bucks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins OVER 18.5 Points (-121)

Ryan Rollins has been a breakout player for the Bucks this season, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3.

Rollins is going to be a key piece of this Bucks core going forward, and he had a big game against the Bulls back on Feb. 3, dropping 21 points, 10 assists and seven boards while shooting 5-for-8 from deep.

In February, Rollins scored 20 or more points in seven of his 10 games, averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3. This is a great matchup against a Chicago team that is 29th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Rollins took over 16 shots per game over the last month, giving him a solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Bucks have dominated the Bulls in the 2025-26 season, winning by 16, nine and 16 in their three meetings this season.

With Chicago sporting a makeshift roster since the trade deadline, the team has completely gone in the tank.

Over their last 10 games, the Bulls rank 29th in defensive rating, 30th in offensive rating and 30th in net rating (-14.5 points per 100 possessions). The Bucks, who have won seven of their last 10, have a net rating of -0.2 during that stretch, which has fallen in a big way after a 29-point loss to New York on Friday.

Still, the Bucks are 16-8 against teams that are under .500 this season, and it’s become pretty clear that the Bulls are not trying to win down the stretch of this season.

I will gladly lay the points with the Bucks, as they seem to be competing for the play-in rather than tanking, even with Giannis out.

Pick: Bucks -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

