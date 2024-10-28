Bucks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White)
Two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams face off on Monday night, as the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in what could be a way-too-early preview of a playoff series.
There is a ton of star power in this matchup, including MVP candidates Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo that could be targets for bettors in the prop market tonight.
I’m eyeing a few plays in this matchup, as Boston’s offense has been humming during its 3-0 start to the season.
Here’s a breakdown for each.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Celtics
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-145)
- Derrick White OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
- Brook Lopez OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
Jayson Tatum UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-145)
Tatum is a great rebounder for his position, but I think oddsmakers are setting this number a little too high on Monday.
Through three games, Tatum has four, 11 and four boards, and he’s averaging just 10.7 rebound chances per game. That means that the Celtics star would need to grab nearly all of those available rebounds (on average) to clear this prop.
The Bucks are just 21st in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, but Tatum could still have a good game on the glass and finish short of double-digit boards. He’s never averaged more than 8.8 rebounds in a single season.
Derrick White OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
It’s been a great start to the 2024-25 season for Derrick White, who is averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.
If White keeps scoring at this level, Boston is nearly impossible to beat, and I think he could be in line for a big game against a Bucks defense that has allowed 35 points to Coby White, 29 to Dennis Schroder, 25 to Zach LaVine and 32 to Cam Thomas over its last two games.
Milwaukee’s guard defense is an issue, and White is attempting just under 13 shots per game this season. He’s a sold bet at this number on Monday.
Brook Lopez OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
While Brook Lopez is shooting just 5-for-17 from beyond the arc on the season, the volume has been there for the veteran big man.
He’s attempted at least five shots from deep in every game, and for his career, he’s nearly a 35.0 percent shooter from deep. I think this could be a bounce-back spot for him, especially if Boston tries to pack the paint to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Boston is allowing 10.7 made 3s per game so far in the 2024-25 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.