Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Bet Boston Early)
The Boston Celtics are off to a 3-0 start in their title defense in the 2024-25 season, and they’ll face a major test on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday by double-digits.
Can the Bucks upset the defending champs on the road after back-to-back bad losses?
Boston had a scare on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, but it closed the game on a major run to remain undefeated.
This could be a tough task for Giannis and company with Khris Middleton yet to play in a game this season due to his offseason ankle surgeries.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s matchup.
Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +10 (-112)
- Celtics -10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +350
- Celtics: -455
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Bucks: 1-2
- Celtics: 3-0
Bucks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
Bucks vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: Damian Lillard has scored over 20 points in each of his first three games, but the Bucks have been crushed by opposing guards in Dennis Schroder (29 points on Sunday) Coby White (35 points on Friday), Zach LaVine and Cam Thomas. Lillard’s defensive deficiencies have been an issue for the Bucks for two seasons now.
Boston Celtics
Derrick White: It’s been a great start to the 2024-25 season for Derrick White, who is averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. If White keeps scoring at this level, Boston is nearly impossible to beat.
Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
I broke down a bet for this game in my NBA best bets column earlier this morning:
Arguably my favorite bet of the night comes on the defending champion Boston Celtics, who are 10-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and they followed that up with a double-digit loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. At 1-2 with Khris Middleton banged up, the Bucks could be in trouble against Boston tonight.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Doc Rivers’ squad, so it’s possible some veterans sit out, and Boston has dominated in the first half this season going 3-0 against the spread. Not only that, but the C’s were the best first half team ATS by a wide margin last season as well.
I love taking Boston early here – especially since it could build a big lead and go to the bench late in the game.
Milwaukee beat a shorthanded Philly team in its opener, but it has done nothing since to prove that it could take down the defending champs – especially without a rest advantage. Boston comes into this game ranking No. 4 in the NBA in net rating while Milwaukee is just 18th.
Pick: Boston Celtics 1H -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.