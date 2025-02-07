Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Milwaukee Bucks made a massive move ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, acquiring forward Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton, and they followed that up by adding Kevin Porter Jr. in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Plus, the Bucks added a big man in Jericho Sims (via the New York Knicks) as part of the Kuzma deal.
Milwaukee is aiming to make a push for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, and it’ll take on a rebuilding Atlanta team that shipped out De’Andre Hunter (Cleveland), Cody Zeller (Houston) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Los Angeles Clippers) on Thursday.
The Bucks are road favorites in this matchup, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has been banged up, missing the team’s last two games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Friday.
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -5.5 (-112)
- Hawks +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -218
- Hawks: +180
Total
- 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 27-22
- Hawks record: 23-28
Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- AJ Johnson – out (trade pending)
- MarJon Beauchamp – out (trade pending)
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Brook Lopez – probable
- Liam Robbins – out
- Khris Middleton – out (trade pending)
- Stanley Umude – out
- Delon Wright – out (trade pending)
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out (trade pending)
- De’Andre Hunter – out (trade pending)
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Cody Zeller – out (trade pending)
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- Trae Young – probable
- Daeqwon Plowden – questionable
Bucks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
This could be a major usage game for Dame with Middleton no longer in Milwaukee and Giannis on the injury report.
Lillard is averaging 25.1 points per game this season, and now he gets to take on an Atlanta team that allows the third-most points per game in the NBA. Dame has at least 27 points in five of his last 10 games, averaging exactly 26.0 points per game over that stretch.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Onyeka Okongwu OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-110)
With Clint Capela listed as out on Friday, Okongwu should have a bigger role for Atlanta, as he's already earned the starting job.
Okongwu has cleared 9.5 boards in seven of his last 13 games, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game over that stretch. This is a great matchup against a Milwaukee squad that ranks just 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
This may seem like a contrarian pick, since the Hawks play at the fastest pace in the NBA, but both of the meetings this season between these teams have fallen short of this total.
The Bucks and Hawks have combined for 223 and 212 points, and now Giannis is questionable and the Hawks have traded two of their best offensive wings in Hunter and Bogdanovic at the deadline.
I think this game could be a little bit of a makeshift matchup for both squads since they shipped a bunch of players out at the deadline.
I’d like the UNDER even more if Giannis doesn’t play (obviously), and Milwaukee is a perfect .500 25-25 to the UNDER this season.
Even if the Hawks push the pace, I’m not sold on either offense having a massive game with all the moving pieces ahead of Friday's matchup.
Pick: UNDER 239 (-110 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
