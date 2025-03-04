Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks are playing the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup after upsetting the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are aiming to hold off the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed, but they have actually struggled against Atlanta this season, winning just one of three games. However, the Bucks did beat the Hawks in the NBA Cup semifinals earlier this season.
Atlanta is in the play-in tournament mix in the East, but it hasn’t been nearly as good since Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the season.
With the Hawks set as home underdogs, how should we bet on this matchup?
First, let’s break down the odds and some player props, and then I’ll share my game prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -7 (-108)
- Hawks +7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -285
- Hawks: +230
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Bucks record: 34-25
- Hawks record: 28-33
Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Bobby Portis – out
- Kyle Kuzma – doubtful
- Pete Nance – out
- Pat Connaughton – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bucks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This is a great matchup for Bucks guard Damian Lillard, as the Hawks rank 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Lillard has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his three games against Atlanta this season, knocking down four shots in their last meeting on Feb. 7.
The All-Star guard is shooting 38.0 percent from deep this season, and he’s cleared this line in five of his last eight games on 10.8 attempts per game. Lillard is shooting 38.4 percent from 3 over that stretch while averaging 4.1 makes per contest.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
No team in the NBA has allowed more points per game to the point guard position than the Milwaukee Bucks, and Trae Young has at least 24 points in two of his three meetings with them this season.
Young has struggled as of late, scoring less than 20 points in four straight, but prior to that he had a nine-game stretch in February where he averaged 32.4 points per game. Young may be undervalued on Tuesday night.
Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Can the Hawks take the season series against Milwaukee?
Atlanta already has two wins against the Bucks, and I think it may be undervalued as a home underdog on Tuesday night.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Hawks, but they’re 6-6 against the spread in those contests and 8-6 against the spread overall as home dogs. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is 6-11 against the spread as a road favorite.
Even though Atlanta is just 5-5 in its last 10 games, it’s still 14th in the NBA in net rating, just three spots behind the Bucks. Milwaukee is also shorthanded in this matchup with Kyle Kuzma doubtful and Bobby Portis (suspension) out.
Don’t be shocked if the Hawks keep this close since they’ve already beaten the Bucks twice this season.
Pick: Hawks +7 (-112 at DraftKings)
