Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are both looking to improve their standing heading into the final stretch of the NBA season.
The Bucks are just half a game back from the Detroit Pistons for the No. 5 seed in the conference, while the Heat are in a logjam in the NBA play-in tournament. If they can catch the Hawks, who are 1.5 games ahead of them in the No. 8 spot, it would go a long way to improving their chances of making the first full round of the postseason.
Let's take a look at the odds for tonight's Eastern Conference showdown.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bucks +1 (-112)
- Heat -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks -105
- Heat -115
Total
- 213.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN and FDSWI
- Bucks record: 42-34
- Heat record: 35-42
Bucks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- AJ Green, G - Game Time Decision
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF - Game Time Decision
- Damian Lillard, PG - Out
- Jericho Sims, C - Out
- Bobby Portis, F - Out
Heat Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith, F - Game Time Decision
- Nikola Jovic, F - Out
- Kevin Love, PF - Out
- Andrew Wiggins, SF - Out
- Tyler Herro, PG - Game Time Decision
Bucks vs. Heat Best Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 7.5 Assists (+133) via Caesars
Giannis Antetokounmpo is off a game against the 76ers where he recorded a blistering 20 assists. That was his second straight double-digit assists performance, posting 11 against the Suns on April 1. This hot streak of dishing the rock may not continue for long, but I'm going to bet on it lasting at least one more night.
Bucks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
If their last two games are any indication, the Bucks are starting to get hot at the right time. Over their last three outings, they've posted an effective field goal percentage of 66.6%, the best mark in the NBA in that stretch by 7.3%.
I'm willing to bet on that momentum carrying into tonight's game when they take on a Heat team that has lost all three games against the Bucks this season.
Pick: Bucks ML (-105) via DraftKings
