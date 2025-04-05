SI

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5

Iain MacMillan

The Bucks are slight underdogs to the Heat on Saturday night. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are both looking to improve their standing heading into the final stretch of the NBA season.

The Bucks are just half a game back from the Detroit Pistons for the No. 5 seed in the conference, while the Heat are in a logjam in the NBA play-in tournament. If they can catch the Hawks, who are 1.5 games ahead of them in the No. 8 spot, it would go a long way to improving their chances of making the first full round of the postseason.

Let's take a look at the odds for tonight's Eastern Conference showdown.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Bucks +1 (-112)
  • Heat -1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Bucks -105
  • Heat -115

Total

  • 213.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bucks vs. Heat How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, April 5
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Kaseya Center
  • How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN and FDSWI
  • Bucks record: 42-34
  • Heat record: 35-42

Bucks vs. Heat Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

  • AJ Green, G - Game Time Decision
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF - Game Time Decision
  • Damian Lillard, PG - Out
  • Jericho Sims, C - Out
  • Bobby Portis, F - Out

Heat Injury Report

  • Haywood Highsmith, F - Game Time Decision
  • Nikola Jovic, F - Out
  • Kevin Love, PF - Out
  • Andrew Wiggins, SF - Out
  • Tyler Herro, PG - Game Time Decision

Bucks vs. Heat Best Prop Bet

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 7.5 Assists (+133) via Caesars

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off a game against the 76ers where he recorded a blistering 20 assists. That was his second straight double-digit assists performance, posting 11 against the Suns on April 1. This hot streak of dishing the rock may not continue for long, but I'm going to bet on it lasting at least one more night.

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

If their last two games are any indication, the Bucks are starting to get hot at the right time. Over their last three outings, they've posted an effective field goal percentage of 66.6%, the best mark in the NBA in that stretch by 7.3%.

I'm willing to bet on that momentum carrying into tonight's game when they take on a Heat team that has lost all three games against the Bucks this season.

Pick: Bucks ML (-105) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

