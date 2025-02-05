Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Milwaukee Bucks have dropped four games in a row, but they’re hoping to get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (listed as questionable) on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
The star duo missed Monday’s blowout loss to Oklahoma City Thunder, but this game is a must-win for the Bucks — who have fallen to fifth in the East (behind Cleveland, Boston, New York and Indiana).
Charlotte is without Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Tre Mann in this matchup and it has lost five games in a row, including one to the Washington Wizards their last time out.
Less than ideal.
Oddsmakers have favored the Bucks in this game, but can bettors trust them to cover on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Bucks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -10 (-112)
- Hornets +10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -470
- Hornets: +360
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast
- Bucks record: 26-22
- Hornets record: 12-35
Bucks vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Damian Lillard – questionable
- Brook Lopez – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- Bobby Portis – probable
- Liam Robbins – out
- Stanley Umude – out
Hornets Injury Report
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Vasilije Micic – questionable
Bucks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
Bucks guard Damian Lillard is averaging 7.3 assists per game this season, clearing 6.5 dimes in 10 games since Jan. 1.
Over that stretch, Lillard is averaging 6.9 assists per game, and he’s putting up 13.2 potential assists per game in the 2024-25 season. I think this number is a steal for Dame against a Charlotte team that is in the middle of the pack in opponent assists per game this season.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Vasilije Micic OVER 10.5 Points (-105)
With Ball, Miller, Martin and Mann out, Micic – if he plays – should be in line for a pretty big role on Wednesday.
The veteran guard has scored 11 or more points in six of his last seven games, starting five of them. Over that seven-game stretch, Micic is taking 10.0 shots per game, putting up at least 10 shots in five contests.
He’s a solid bet at this number against a Bucks team that has struggled against guards this season, allowing the most points per game to point guards in the NBA.
Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
While the Bucks are just 5-8 against the spread as road favorites in this matchup, I can’t back Charlotte given its recent play.
The Hornets are 28th in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and now they don’t have their top two scorers in Miller (out for the season) and Ball.
On top of that, Charlotte lost by 10 – at home – to the NBA’s worst team, the Washington Wizards, in its last matchup.
So, if Lillard and Antetokounmpo suit up on Wednesday night, it’s hard not to expect them to win this game fairly easily. During the Hornets’ five-game losing streak, they’ve lost four games at home and dropped a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets by double-digits as well.
Don’t overthink this matchup on Wednesday.
Pick: Bucks -10 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
