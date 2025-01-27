Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
The Milwaukee Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games heading into Monday's matchup with the Utah Jazz – the No. 15-seeded team in the Western Conference.
Utah has lost five straight and could look to sell off some pieces at the trade deadline as it goes further into its rebuild. In fact, the Jazz have rested veterans like Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and others in recent games.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee is aiming to hold off the Indiana Pacers for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s gotten MVP-level play from Giannis Antetokounmpo all season long. The Bucks enter this matchup as road favorites, a spot that they’re just 4-6 against the spread in this season.
So, how should we bet on Monday’s matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Bucks vs. Jazz.
Bucks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -9 (-108)
- Jazz +9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -395
- Jazz: +310
Total
- 236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 25-18
- Jazz record: 10-33
Bucks vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- AJ Green – questionable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Khris Middleton – questionable
- Bobby Portis – out
- Liam Robbins – out
- Tyler Smith – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Walker Kessler – questionable
- Jordan Clarkson – questionable
- John Collins – questionable
- Collin Sexton – available
Bucks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Khris Middleton questionable and Bobby Portis out, the Bucks may not run away with this game right away against Utah. So, that’s a good sign for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s usage and points prop tonight.
Giannis is averaging 31.4 points per game, and he should thrive against the No. 27 scoring defense in the league. Giannis has six games (out of 12) this month with over 30.5 points.
Utah Jazz Best Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
Kessler is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season, and now he has a great matchup against a Bucks team that is just 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Not only that, but the Bucks are down Bobby Portis – one of their best rebounders – for this matchup.
Kessler has 11 or more boards in 11 of his last 16 games, averaging 12.5 boards per game over that stretch. He’s a must-bet if he suits up tonight.
Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It appears that some reinforcements may be coming for the Jazz in this game. Collins and Clarkson have been upgraded to questionable, and the Jazz are only set as nine-point dogs – a sign that oddsmakers expect more of its normal rotation to play tonight.
Milwaukee, on the other hand, is already shorthanded with Portis out.
The Bucks have struggled as road favorites (4-6 against the spread) while the Jazz aren’t much better at home (8-9 against the spread).
However, Utah has posted an average scoring margin of -8.8 points per game as a home underdog and has either won – or lost by five or less – in four straight home games.
I’ll take the points on Monday night.
Pick: Jazz +9 (-108)
