Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 20
The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off a win against the Denver Nuggets and will now be on the second leg of a back-to-back when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks are doing their best to claim at least the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and the No. 3 seed is also within reach if they get hot. Meanwhile, the Lakers are amid a logjam in the Western Conference. They're just one game back from the Houston Rockets in the No. 2 spot, but only one game ahead of the No. 5 seed, Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers will be without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic tonight. Can they still get the job done?
Tonight's interconference showdown promises to be a fun one. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Bucks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks -6.5 (-105)
- Lakers +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks -275
- Lakers +220
Total
- 226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bucks vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA and FDSWI
- Bucks record: 38-30
- Lakers record: 43-25
Bucks vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Gary Trent Jr., SG - Game Time Decision
- Damian Lillard, PG - Game Time Decision
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jericho Sims, C - Out
- Bobby Portis, F - Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Trey Jemison III, C - Game Time Decision
- Rui Hachimura, PF - Game Time Decision
- LeBron James, SF - Out
- Maxi Kleber, PF - Out
- Luka Doncic, PG, Out
Bucks vs. Lakers Best Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-165) via BetMGM
The Lakers come into tonight with one of the best perimeter defenses in the NBA. They rank third in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. That number has dropped to 31.4% over their last three games. Lillard has made 3+ three-pointers just five times in his last six games.
Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are on a hot streak and I have no interest in betting against them getting points, even with LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined. They have an average scoring margin of +13.0 over their last three games and they seem to be firing on all cylinders.
33.7% of the points scored by the Bucks this season come from three-point shots and now they have to face one of the best perimeter defenses in the Lakers, who have kept teams to shooting 34.8% from three-point land.
The Bucks also hurt themselves by their inability to grab offensive rebounds, ranking dead last in the league in offensive rebounding rate. That has led to them averaging -3.2 extra scoring chances per game. That could be what hurts them tonight as small road favorites against a team as hot as the Lakers.
Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-115) via BetMGM
