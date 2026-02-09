Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night for the first of two meetings in three days.

Orlando has now alternated pairs of wins and losses in its last six games and is 16-8 at home on the season.

Milwaukee enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak of its own following five straight losses, but is just 9-17 on the road this season.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Bucks +11.5 (-110)

Magic -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks: +380

Magic: -500

Total

220.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Bucks vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Bucks record: 21-29

Magic record: 27-24

Bucks vs. Magic Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Franz Wagner – Available

Bucks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Porter Jr. has gone cold from long range. The Bucks swingman is averaging 1.5 threes on 4.6 attempts this season, but has made multiple threes in just one of his last 14 games. That includes an 0 for 9 in his last two games since coming back from injury.

Things won’t get easier against the Magic, who are one of the best teams in the league defending beyond the arc, allowing just 11.9 threes per game, and 3.6 to shooting guards.

Maybe Porter can find his stroke, but I’ll bet against that given his current 9 for 55 (16.4%) stretch.

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Orlando is getting healthy again, which explains this line moving up to double digits, but the Bucks are finding a groove as well. They’ve won three straight while holding Giannis through the trade deadline, but find themselves as big underdogs tonight.

The Magic struggled against the Jazz on Saturday, winning by just three points as -7.5 favorites, and three of their last four wins have been by single digits.

The Bucks already have three upset wins under their belt in the last week, and while another victory would be surprising, I think they’ll be able to keep this a respectable score in the first of two meetings in Orlando this week.

Pick: Bucks +11.5 (-115)

