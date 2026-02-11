Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11
In this story:
The Orlando Magic are looking to sweep their four-game homestand and two-game set against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
Orlando took down Milwaukee 118-99 on Monday night for its third straight win, while the Bucks saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with that loss.
The Magic are now 17-8 on the season with the Bucks just 9-18 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +9.5 (-105)
- Magic -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +370
- Magic: -485
Total
- 221.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Bucks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, FDSN FL
- Bucks record: 21-30
- Magic record: 28-24
Bucks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Pete Nance – questionable
- Taurean Prince – out
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jett Howard – out
Bucks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Desmond Bane is having a solid first season in Orlando. He’s averaging 19.4 points per game, right around his 19.2 last year in Memphis, and has been trending upward as of late.
The Magic guard is averaging 20.8 points in his last 14 games, going OVER 18.5 points in 11 of those contests. He’s been even better in the last 10, averaging 21.7 and only being held under 18.5 points by the Thunder.
Bane averages 21.3 points per game at home and should be able to reach that mark tonight against Milwaukee. He had 25 points on 8 of 11 shooting (2 of 5 from deep) against the Bucks on Monday night.
Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Orlando dominated Milwaukee on Monday night, and I don’t really see a reason to think this game will go any differently. The Magic have now won three straight games, including two in blowout fashion, and Milwaukee’s losses tend to come by quite a big margin.
Orlando is also great at home at 17-8 as opposed to 10-14 on the road, and Milwaukee is just 9-18 on the road this season.
The Magic are now 5-2 in their last seven games, and four of those wins were by at least nine points. They should be able to cover -9.5 again against a struggling Bucks squad.
Pick: Magic -9.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop