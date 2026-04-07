Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7
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The Milwaukee Bucks are rare road favorites when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Both of these non-playoff teams are coming off wins, with Milwaukee beating Memphis and the Nets taking down the Wizards. In fact, they’ve each won two of their last four games.
The teams split their first two meetings with the home side coming away victorious in November and December.
The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks -2.5 (-108)
- Nets +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks -142
- Nets +120
Total
- 220.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Bucks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, WLNY
- Bucks record: 31-47
- Nets record: 19-59
Bucks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Kyle Kuzma – Out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Out
- Bobby Portis – Out
- Ryan Rollins – Out
- Gary Trent Jr. – Out
- Myles Turner – Out
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – Out
- Noah Clowney – Out
- Egor Demin – Out
- Terance Mann – Out
- Michael Porter Jr. – Out
- Ben Saraf – Probable
- Day’Ron Sharpe – Out
- Ziaire Williams – Out
- Danny Wolf – Out
Bucks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nolan Traore OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-107)
Nolan Traore is looking to finish his rookie season strong. He drained a career-high five 3-pointers last time out against the Wizards, so I’m going right back to him tonight against a non-playoff team.
Traore has now gone OVER 1.5 3-pointers in three of his last four games and five of his last eight, and the Bucks allow 14.9 3-pointers per contest.
Bucks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have shown some fight here at the end of the season, with a few wins and a few OVERs as well. That’s the way I’m looking tonight with a low total at 220.5.
While the first two meetings went under the total, things are a bit different here in April. The Bucks have gone OVER in three straight, and the Nets have two straight OVERs themselves.
Things should be a bit looser tonight with the Bucks and Nets simply playing out the string on their seasons.
Pick: OVER 220.5 (-111)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop