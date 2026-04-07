Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Milwaukee Bucks are rare road favorites when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Both of these non-playoff teams are coming off wins, with Milwaukee beating Memphis and the Nets taking down the Wizards. In fact, they’ve each won two of their last four games.

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The teams split their first two meetings with the home side coming away victorious in November and December.

The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks -2.5 (-108)

Nets +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucks -142

Nets +120

Total

220.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Bucks vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, WLNY

Bucks record: 31-47

Nets record: 19-59

Bucks vs. Nets Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Kyle Kuzma – Out

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out

Bobby Portis – Out

Ryan Rollins – Out

Gary Trent Jr. – Out

Myles Turner – Out

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – Out

Noah Clowney – Out

Egor Demin – Out

Terance Mann – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Ben Saraf – Probable

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Ziaire Williams – Out

Danny Wolf – Out

Bucks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nolan Traore OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-107)

Nolan Traore is looking to finish his rookie season strong. He drained a career-high five 3-pointers last time out against the Wizards, so I’m going right back to him tonight against a non-playoff team.

Traore has now gone OVER 1.5 3-pointers in three of his last four games and five of his last eight, and the Bucks allow 14.9 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have shown some fight here at the end of the season, with a few wins and a few OVERs as well. That’s the way I’m looking tonight with a low total at 220.5.

While the first two meetings went under the total, things are a bit different here in April. The Bucks have gone OVER in three straight, and the Nets have two straight OVERs themselves.

Things should be a bit looser tonight with the Bucks and Nets simply playing out the string on their seasons.

Pick: OVER 220.5 (-111)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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