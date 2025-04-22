Bucks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Giannis, TJ McConnell)
The Indiana Pacers picked up a resounding win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the potential return of Damian Lillard (questionable) has changed the outlook of things heading into Game 2.
The Pacers are just four-point favorites in this game, and with Dame’s status up in the air, I’d rather take a stab at some player props in this matchup.
There’s one Pacers guard that remains undervalued as a scorer in the postseason, and I’m backing him after he cleared his prop in Game 1. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo thrived for Milwaukee in Game 1, but can he clear his assists prop in Game 2? I’m not sold.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays for this Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers
- TJ McConnell OVER 7.5 Points (+100)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 6.5 Assists (-115)
- Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
TJ McConnell OVER 7.5 Points (+100)
Last postseason, McConnell played a huge role for the Pacers, and he’s picking up right where he left off, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in just over 15 minutes in Game 1.
The whole season, McConnell was a consistent contributor for the Pacers, finishing the regular season averaging 9.1 points per game.
Not only did McConnell average more than two points over this prop line for this game, but he also finished with seven or more points in 23 of his final 32 games (dating back to early February) in the regular season.
Last postseason, McConnell played 20.5 minutes per game and averaged 11.8 points per contest. While the minutes may be down, he showed in Game 1 that he can still score enough to clear this lower line.
Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 6.5 Assists (-115)
With Lillard potentially returning, I’m not sold on Antetokounmpo having a big game as a playmaker after he tallied just one assist in Game 1.
Indiana ranked in the top half of the NBA in opponent assists per game during the regular season, and the Pacers seemed content with letting Giannis get his since the rest of the Bucks’ roster shot a combined 21-for-61 from the field.
Not only would a Dame return take the ball out of Giannis’ hands, but he averaged 6.5 assists per game in the regular season – which jumped when Dame went out. Over the final 13 games of the regular season, the two-time MVP was averaging 8.6 dimes per game.
I think it’s worth taking the UNDER with how much he has to do scoring the ball for the Bucks to win.
Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
In the regular season against Milwaukee, Pacers center Myles Turner attempted at least five shots from deep in every game, and he was 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 of this series.
Turner can space the floor against anyone – he’s shooting 39.6 percent from 3 for the season – and he averaged 2.3 made 3s per game in the playoffs last season.
Milwaukee is just 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see another big game from Turner beyond the arc on Tuesday.
