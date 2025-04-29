Bucks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Predictions for Giannis, Haliburton)
Tyrese Halliburton and the Indiana Pacers are favored to wrap up their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, which could be a sad sight for prop bettors.
See, Indiana has the No. 2 offensive rating in the playoffs right now, so ending the series with the Bucks likely means ending a nice time to take a bunch of OVERs for players like Haliburton and Pascal Siakam – for now.
The Bucks were dealt a huge blow on Sunday night, as not only did they lose Game 4 at home, but they lost Damian Lillard for the season to a torn Achilles.
With Lillard out, there are two Bucks I’m backing in the prop market to step up in his absence. Plus, Halliburton is once again one of my favorite targets in this series.
Let’s break down the props for Game 5!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-120)
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
Giannis Antetokounmpo did not clear this prop in Game 4, but he has scored 36. 34, 37 and 28 points in his four playoff games – leading the NBA in scoring this postseason in the process.
This may seem like a lofty number with Dame out, but in Game 1, Giannis took 23 shots (his most of the series) and 15 free throws (his most of the series) in a loss with Lillard out.
I’d expect a similar workload for the two-time league MVP as he tries to force a Game 6 in Milwaukee later this week.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-120)
It’s not a flash prop play, but Haliburton is averaging too many assists per game for me to pass him up in what could be the final game of this series.
After a strong close to the regular season passing the ball, Haliburton has 10 or more dimes in four straight in this matchup, averaging 17.0 potential assists per game.
After a 15-assist showing in Game 4, I expect Hali to dominate this weak Bucks defense that is 15th in defensive rating and dead last in opponent assists per game this postseason.
Haliburton had 12 assists in each of the first two games in Indiana in this series.
Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
With Lillard out for the season with a torn Achilles, Bobby Portis may be the No. 2 option in this Bucks offense behind Giannis.
During the regular season, Portis averaged 13.9 points per game, and he’s cleared 13.5 points in two of the four games in this series. Plus, Portis finished the regular season strong, putting up 14-plus points in each of the three games he appeared in following his 25-game suspension.
BP has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of his last three games, and his usage should rise with Dame out. He’s worth a shot with the Bucks needing a win to keep their season alive.
