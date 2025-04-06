Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have won three games in a row to reclaim the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are favored on the road on Sunday against the banged-up New Orleans Pelicans.
Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are all out for the season for the Pels, and they’ve dropped seven of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are just 5-5 in their last 10, but they’ve been without Damian Lillard (blood clot) as of late. With Antetokounmpo listed as questionable, here’s how bettors should wager on Sunday’s 11th and final game.
Bucks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -7 (-112)
- Pelicans +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -298
- Pelicans: +240
Total
- 222 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Bucks record: 43-34
- Pelicans record: 21-56
Bucks vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Pat Connaughton – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Bobby Portis – out
- Jericho Sims – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – questionable
- Brandon Boston – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Bucks vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
If he plays, Antetokounmpo is a must-bet in this market against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
With Lillard out of the lineup, Giannis has been asked to carry a massive load on offense, and he’s delivered with 37, 35 and 36 points in his last three games. He hasn’t scored under 30 points in his last seven games.
I’ll gladly back him in what feels like a must-win for the Bucks against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
This game is going to come down to whether or not Antetokounmpo suits up for the Bucks, but I lean with them to cover in this matchup.
New Orleans is just .500 against the spread as a home underdog, and it’s putting out a decimated lineup on Sunday – and for the rest of the season it seems.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are 15th in the NBA in net rating (+1.4) over their last 10 games despite a rough 5-5 showing. On the other hand, New Orleans is 27th in net rating (-12.8).
I can’t get behind the Pels with all of the players that they have out on Sunday.
Pick: Bucks -7 (-112 at DraftKings)
