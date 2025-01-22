Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Two teams on four-game winning streaks face off on Wednesday night, as the New Orleans Pelicans (they’ve won four in a row?!) host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
New Orleans’ season has been derailed by injuries, but it has played well as of late, knocking off Dallas, Chicago and Utah twice to move to 12-32 in the 2024-25 season.
Wednesday’s test with the Bucks will be a major step up in class, as Milwaukee currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and ranks fifth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are favored by 5.5 points in this matchup, as the Pels have listed Zion Williamson as questionable and won’t have Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Bucks vs. Pelicans.
Bucks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -5.5 (-112)
- Pelicans +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -238
- Pelicans: +195
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Bucks record: 24-17
- Pelicans record: 12-32
Bucks vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- MarJon Beauchamp – probable
- AJ Green – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Liam Robbins – out
- Tyler Smith – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – probable
- Antonio Reeves – out
Bucks vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton OVER 16.5 Points and Assists (-120)
I love this prop for Khris Middleton, as the veteran has thrived off the bench as a playmaker for Milwaukee this season.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign, clearing 16.5 points and assists in four straight games and 10 of his last 14. Over that 14-game stretch (since right before Christmas), Middleton is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game.
He should thrive against a Pelicans team that ranks 28th in defensive rating and 25th in opponent assists per game this season.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson UNDER 22.5 Points (-120)
Since returning from a hamstring injury, Williamson has appeared in four of the Pelicans’ last eight games, averaging just 25.6 minutes per game.
With this season likely over for New Orleans when it comes to making the playoffs, it makes sense that the Pels are trying to ease Williamson in. While he’s taking 16.3 shots per game, he’s only cleared 22.5 points once in this four-game stretch.
Now, he has a tough matchup in the paint with a Bucks team that allows the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game this season. Don’t be shocked if Williamson fails to clear this number, especially if his minutes remain in the mid-to-low 20s.
Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans may be on a four-game winning streak,but I’m not buying it as the team is turning things around this season.
The winning streak for the Pels has come against some suspect opponents, including the struggling Bulls (4-6 in their last 10), the Luka Doncic-less Mavs and a shorthanded Utah team. Not exactly something to write home about.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee is fifth in net rating over its last 10 games and just outside the top 10 (11th) in net rating for the season.
Giannis and the Bucks should get whatever they want at the rim tonight against a New Orleans team that is 29th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game this season.
While the Bucks are just 4-6 against the spread as road favorites, I think they should be favored by a few more points on Wednesday. I’ll lay the points with them tonight.
Pick: Bucks -5.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
