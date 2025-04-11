Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Milwaukee Bucks are riding a six-game win streak as they head to Detroit tonight to take on the Pistons. The two teams will play a home-and-home against each other to wrap up their respective 2024-26 NBA regular seasons.
There's still something to play for between these two teams as well. If the Pistons beat the Bucks in both the final two games, the Pistons will steal the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. If the Bucks win either game, Milwaukee will remain the five seed and the Pistons will stay at No. 6
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +6.5 (-112)
- Pistons -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks +190
- Pistons -230
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Bucks record: 46-34
- Pistons record: 44-36
Bucks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Tyler Smith, F - Game Time Decision
- Damian Lillard, PG - Out
- Jericho Sims, C - Out
Pistons Injury Report
Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Bucks vs. Pistons Best Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (+105) via BetMGM
Jalen Duran of the Pistons has been hot in the rebounding department of late, but the result of that has been that his rebounding number has become oversaturated in the betting market. It's time to zig instead of zag, especially considering he's facing a Bucks team that has shut him down in his two previous games against them in 2025. He's averaging just 7.5 rebounds per game against them, well under his set total for tonight.
Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have been one of the rate teams in the NBA this season, who have arguably played better on the road than at home this season. They have the same record at 22-1,8 both on the road and at home, but their average scoring margin drops from +2.6 to +1.6 at home, and their effective field goal percentage drops 1.4%.
With that in mind, I'm going to take the points with the Bucks in this one. They're third in the NBA in effective field goal percentage and have averaged +1.7 extra scoring chances per game over their last three contests, a huge plus for them as they get ready for the postseason.
Pick: Bucks +6.5 (-112) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!