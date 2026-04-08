Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Detroit Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks in their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday night.

The Pistons have already locked up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so the main focus will be on staying healthy for the playoffs. On the flip side, the Bucks are just playing out the season after a 96-90 loss in Brooklyn last night.

Detroit won two of the first three meetings against Milwaukee back before the calendar flipped to 2026.

The oddsmakers have the Pistons as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +19.5 (-110)

Pistons -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks +1200

Pistons -2380

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, FDSN DT

Bucks record: 31-48

Pistons record: 57-22

Bucks vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Kyle Kuzma – Out

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out

Bobby Portis – Out

Ryan Rollins – Out

Gary Trent Jr. – Out

Myles Turner – Out

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – Questionable

Isaac Jones – Out

Bobi Klintman – Out

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out

Isaiah Stewart – Questionable

Bucks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Duncan Robinson OVER 9.5 Points (-123)

Duncan Robinson is finishing the season strong in Detroit. The Pistons forward has double-digit points in eight straight games, and has now gone OVER 9.5 points in nearly two-thirds of his games this season.

Robinson is averaging 12 points per game on the season, and has gone OVER 9.5 points in 13 of 16 games since March 5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The season has been over for quite some time for the Bucks, and now they have to play the second half of a back-to-back in Detroit after playing in Brooklyn last night.

This is a huge line, especially for a game that is meaningless for both teams, but the Pistons are 30-9 at home and are going to want to put on a good show in their final regular-season home game.

Pick: Pistons -19.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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