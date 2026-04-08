Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8
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The Detroit Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks in their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday night.
The Pistons have already locked up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so the main focus will be on staying healthy for the playoffs. On the flip side, the Bucks are just playing out the season after a 96-90 loss in Brooklyn last night.
Detroit won two of the first three meetings against Milwaukee back before the calendar flipped to 2026.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +19.5 (-110)
- Pistons -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks +1200
- Pistons -2380
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, FDSN DT
- Bucks record: 31-48
- Pistons record: 57-22
Bucks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Kyle Kuzma – Out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Out
- Bobby Portis – Out
- Ryan Rollins – Out
- Gary Trent Jr. – Out
- Myles Turner – Out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – Questionable
- Isaac Jones – Out
- Bobi Klintman – Out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – Out
- Isaiah Stewart – Questionable
Bucks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Duncan Robinson OVER 9.5 Points (-123)
Duncan Robinson is finishing the season strong in Detroit. The Pistons forward has double-digit points in eight straight games, and has now gone OVER 9.5 points in nearly two-thirds of his games this season.
Robinson is averaging 12 points per game on the season, and has gone OVER 9.5 points in 13 of 16 games since March 5.
Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The season has been over for quite some time for the Bucks, and now they have to play the second half of a back-to-back in Detroit after playing in Brooklyn last night.
This is a huge line, especially for a game that is meaningless for both teams, but the Pistons are 30-9 at home and are going to want to put on a good show in their final regular-season home game.
Pick: Pistons -19.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop