Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Milwaukee Bucks have turned things around, winning six games in a row to get over .500 on the season heading into Tuesday’s crucial NBA Cup matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
Both the Bucks and Pistons are 3-0 in Group Play, meaning that the winner of Tuesday’s matchup will win East Group B and the loser will have a chance to earn a wild card spot and advance to the knockout stage.
Oddsmakers have favored the Bucks in this matchup, as the Pistons (4-6 in their last 10 games) have struggled recently with star guard Cade Cunningham dealing with an injury.
Still, the Bucks are just 2-6 straight up on the road this season, making this far from an easy win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists per game) is playing at an MVP level, but can he get the Bucks into the NBA Cup’s next stage for the second straight season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -4 (-110)
- Pistons +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -180
- Pistons: +150
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit
- Bucks record: 10-9
- Pistons record: 9-13
Bucks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
- Taurean Prince – probable
- MarJon Beauchamp – probable
Pistons Injury Report
- Alondes Williams – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Cole Swider – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Bucks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-105)
This feels like a steal for Giannis in a game that has a ton of implications for the NBA Cup. The two-time league MVP is averaging 32.9 points per game this season while shooting 60.9 percent from the field, and he had 59 points in an overtime win over Detroit earlier this season.
Giannis has cleared this prop in four straight games and five of his last seven, and I expect him to play a ton of minutes in a must-win for the Bucks to advance.
He’s a steal at this number on Tuesday.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-105)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham appears set to return to action after missing the team’s last four games with an injury.
Prior to going out, Cade had been terrific distributing the ball, averaging 9.0 assists per game on the season and putting up 10 or more dimes in six straight games. In fact, he’s cleared 8.5 assists in the last 12 games he’s played in, averaging 10.4 assists per game over that stretch.
In addition to that, Cunningham is averaging 14.9 potential assists per game on the season and 16.5 potential assists over his last 11 games.
Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
While I’m not sold on the Bucks as a road team just yet, I think they’re undervalued in this matchup against a Pistons team that has wilted a bit after a strong start.
Sure, Detroit is 3-0 in Group Play this season, but its wins have come against Miami, Toronto and Indiana, all who have been banged up to start this season. The Pistons also rank just 19th in the NBA in net rating despite their strong start.
Cunningham’s status in this game will be crucial as well, as he was a late scratch on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the Bucks, they’re starting to turn the corner, ranking 14th in the league in net rating overall and eighth over their last 10 games.
They also have beaten the Pistons in 10 straight meetings, including an overtime win earlier this season.
I’ll lay the points with Giannis and company on Tuesday.
Pick: Bucks -4 (-110)
