Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to snap a two-game skid on Monday when they take on Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors have won just one of their last 10 games and eight total games on the season, but they are getting healthier with Immanuel Quickley, Barnes and Bruce Brown all off the injury report in this game. RJ Barrett is listed as questionable.
As for the Bucks, they still hold the No. 5 seed in a weak Eastern Conference, but they enter this game just 14th in the league in net rating.
Earlier this season, Milwaukee won a low-scoring affair (99-85) against the Raptors in Milwaukee. On Monday, the Bucks find themselves as 7.5-point road favorites against one of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams.
While the Raptors have struggled overall, they are an impressive 11-4-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
Here’s how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -7.5 (-105)
- Raptors +75. (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -290
- Raptors: +235
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, TSN
- Bucks record: 17-16
- Raptors record: 8-27
Bucks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – questionable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Khris Middleton – probable
- Liam Robbins – available
- Tyler Smith – out
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – questionable
Bucks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-115)
It’s been an up and down season for Khris Middleton since he returned from bilateral ankle surgery this past offseason. He’s averaging just 12.7 points per game in limited minutes, but he is putting up 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per night.
As of late, Middleton has been great on the glass, picking up five or more boards in six of his last seen games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 5.4 rebounds per game on 8.1 rebound chances per night.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
In his first two games back from an elbow injury, Quickley has 15 and 11 assists, pushing his season average to 7.6 assists per game (across five contests). Since returning, Quickley is averaging 15.0 potential assists per game, a massive number since his prop is set at just 6.5 on Monday.
The Bucks are ninth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but if Quickley’s usage remains as high as it was the last two games, he should clear this line. IQ had 11 dimes against Orlando, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Toronto has been elite as a home underdog this season (11-4-1 against the spread), and it has a chance to have Barnes, Brown, Quickley and Barrett all on the court in this matchup.
Milwaukee did win the NBA Cup, but it still is in the middle of the pack in the NBA in net rating this season. On top of that, the Bucks are just 3-5 against the spread when favored on the road this season.
Toronto’s overall numbers aren’t great – it is just 27th in net rating overall and dead last over its last 10 games – but I don’t want to fully judge this team when Quickley (arguably the Raptors second-best players) has essentially missed the entire season.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Toronto hang around in this matchup at home. The Raps’ net rating improves from -7.3 points per 100 possessions overall to just -4.4 per 100 possessions at home.
As a road favorite, the Bucks have posted an average scoring margin of just +0.9 on the season.
Pick: Raptors +7.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.