Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
The San Antonio Spurs are in danger of falling out of playoff contention in the Western Conference, as they’ve dropped eight of their last 10 games to fall to 20-24 on the season (2.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the West).
San Antonio will aim to get back on track as a home underdog on Friday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
These teams played earlier this month, and the Bucks held Victor Wembanyama to just 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 16-point win.
There’s no doubt that Wemby will need to play better for the Spurs to pull off an upset win at home, but they have been better at Frost Bank Center (12-12) than on the road this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my game prediction.
Bucks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -3 (-108)
- Spurs +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -142
- Spurs: +120
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Bucks record: 26-19
- Spurs record: 20-24
Bucks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- AJ Green – questionable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Bobby Portis – out
- Liam Robbins – out
- Tyler Smith – out
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Sidy Cissoko – questionable
Bucks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 10.5 Points (-120)
With Bobby Portis out once again on Friday, Gary Trent Jr. is one of the top scoring options off the bench for the Bucks.
Trent is averaging 10.0 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 points in three of his last five games, posting three matchups with at least 11 shots. If Trent’s usage remains in that area, he should be able to clear this line. The Bucks wing has come on shooting the ball from deep since Dec. 1 (46.6 percent), leading to him averaging over 11 points per game in that stretch.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
While Wemby is having a terrific season – he was named an All-Star on Thursday night – the second-year big man has been slumping as of late.
Wemby only has two games this month with more than 24.5 points, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 over that stretch. I can’t back him at this prop line against a Bucks team that shut him down (10 points on 4-of-10 shooting) earlier this season.
Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs are going through the growing pains that many expected would come this season, and the young team has been one of the worst teams in the league (25th in net rating) over its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA in net rating over that stretch, winning seven of its last 10 games. The Bucks did take a bad loss at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers during this road trip, but they’re favored for a reason tonight.
San Antonio is just 5-9 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it’s a dreadful 10-20 overall against teams that are over .500. So, the Spurs may see even more regression as the season goes on and their schedule gets tougher. San Antonio is 10-4 against teams that are under .500 – accounting for half of their wins in just 14 games.
Now, the Bucks are just 5-7 against the spread as a road favorite, but this line is a little too short for my liking given the Spurs’ recent play. San Antonio has posted an average scoring margin of -6.8 points per game as a home dog this season.
Pick: Bucks -3 (-108)
