Bucks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Saturday, March 21
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The Phoenix Suns are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
The Suns won the first two games of their road trip before dropping their last four, but at least they were underdogs in those four defeats. Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost by 32 as -5.5 favorites in Utah last time out, and has now lost six of its last seven games.
Phoenix got a 129-114 win in Milwaukee earlier this month.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +11.5 (-110)
- Suns -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks +440
- Suns -600
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, KTVK, KPHE
- Bucks record: 28-41
- Suns record: 39-31
Bucks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – Out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Gary Harris – Questionable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – Questionable
- Dillon Brooks – Out
- Amir Coffey – Out
- Haywood Highsmith – Out
- Royce O’Neale – Doubtful
- Mark Williams – Out
Bucks vs. Suns Best Player to Watch
Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker had four-straight 30-point games, including two 40-point efforts, before being held to 22 points on 8 of 21 shooting in San Antonio on Thursday night.
The Suns are going to need a strong performance from Booker at home tonight if they want to get back on track and end their four-game losing streak
Bucks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
This is the perfect spot for Phoenix to get back on track. The Suns have been much better at home (22-13) than on the road (17-18) this season, and are 11-9 against the spread as home favorites.
Phoenix has been especially good against bad teams, going 16-4 against the spread against teams that win less than 45% of their games.
Pick: Suns -11.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop