Bucks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Saturday, March 21

The Phoenix Suns are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Suns won the first two games of their road trip before dropping their last four, but at least they were underdogs in those four defeats. Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost by 32 as -5.5 favorites in Utah last time out, and has now lost six of its last seven games.

Phoenix got a 129-114 win in Milwaukee earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Suns as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

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Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +11.5 (-110)

Suns -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks +440

Suns -600

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, KTVK, KPHE

Bucks record: 28-41

Suns record: 39-31

Bucks vs. Suns Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Gary Harris – Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – Questionable

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – Questionable

Dillon Brooks – Out

Amir Coffey – Out

Haywood Highsmith – Out

Royce O’Neale – Doubtful

Mark Williams – Out

Bucks vs. Suns Best Player to Watch

Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker had four-straight 30-point games, including two 40-point efforts, before being held to 22 points on 8 of 21 shooting in San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Suns are going to need a strong performance from Booker at home tonight if they want to get back on track and end their four-game losing streak

Bucks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

This is the perfect spot for Phoenix to get back on track. The Suns have been much better at home (22-13) than on the road (17-18) this season, and are 11-9 against the spread as home favorites.

Phoenix has been especially good against bad teams, going 16-4 against the spread against teams that win less than 45% of their games.

Pick: Suns -11.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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