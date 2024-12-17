Bucks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Championship (Predictions for SGA, Khris Middleton)
What better way to bet on the NBA Cup Final than betting on some props for the starts involved in this matchup?
The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder both have NBA MVP candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and both players could be interesting choices in the prop market tonight.
I’m focused on three players tonight, and there could be something that we learned from the semis after low-scoring games have dominated in the knockout round of the NBA Cup.
Let’s break down the props for Tuesday!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Thunder
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Khris Middleton OVER 3.5 Assists (-160)
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Khris Middleton OVER 3.5 Assists (-160)
Since coming back from his offseason ankle surgeries, Khris Middleton has tallied five, six, eight and four assists – clearing this prop in each game.
Middleton has been the secondary playmaker to Damian Lillard at times, but he is still on a minutes limit – playing about 20-24 minutes per game.
Middleton isn’t shooting the ball great (7-for-27 from the field in four games), so don’t be shocked if he looks to facilitate more in this matchup.
Gary Trent Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
I’m buying Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. on Tuesday, as they’ll need him defensively against all of the Thunder’s young wings.
Trent got off to a slow start, but he’s now shooting 38.8 percent from 3 this season, hitting two or more shots from 3 in five of his last six games and 11 of his last 15 games – shooting 46.8 percent from 3 over that stretch.
There is some risk involved since Trent is coming off the bench and isn’t guaranteed shots, but he’s taken at least four shots from 3 in 13 of his last 15 games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
SGA has been scoring the ball at a high rate as of late, but I think there is value in taking him to do the other things against a Bucks defense that has struggled to defend opposing guards all season long.
Milwaukee is allowing over 28 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game to opposing point guards this season, and Trae Young and Jalen Suggs torched the Bucks in the first two games in the knockout round.
So, I expect another big game from SGA, who is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on the season. SGA has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 14 games this season, including seven of his last 10.
I also don’t mind taking him to go OVER 32.5 points, but that’s a much loftier number than this prop on Tuesday.
