Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to finish strong heading into the All-Star break even though superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a calf injury.
The Bucks have dropped seven of their last 10 games, falling to the No. 5 seed in the East – behind their division rival Indiana Pacers.
As for Minnesota, it has weathered the storm with some injuries to win seven of 10, but it’s still the No. 7 seed in the West, 3.5 games back of the No. 5 seed.
Both teams have a ton of players on the injury report in this matchup, so how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +8 (-112)
- Timberwolves -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +250
- Timberwolves: -310
Total
- 223 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 28-24
- Timberwolves record: 30-24
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Damian Lillard – questionable
- Pat Connaughton – probable
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Mike Conley – questionable
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Julius Randle – out
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Damian Lillard is a great prop target tonight:
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out for Milwaukee, Damian Lillard has taken on an even bigger role scoring the ball.
Over his last two games, Dame has attempted 27 and 20 shots (20 free throws overall as well), scoring 43 and 38 points for the Bucks.
Dame is now averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. While Minnesota is one of the 10 best defensive teams in the NBA, Lillard should be in line for another 20 or so shots, making him extremely hard to fade at this number.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mike Conley OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
No team has allowed more points to the point guard position this season than the Milwaukee Bucks, and Mike Conley is a solid pick in the prop market tonight.
I’m leaning with Conley’s 3-point prop, as he’s hit two or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last 11 games. Conley is averaging 2.3 made 3s on 4.8 attempts over this stretch, shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I’m worried about backing the Timberwolves tonight with Edwards questionable, Conley questionable and Randle and DiVincenzo out.
Minnesota has been one of the worst teams as a home favorite (7-17 against the spread) this season, although it has covered three games in a row in this spot.
The Bucks’ odds have dropped in this game with Lillard now questionable, but if he plays, I think Milwaukee can hang around in this matchup.
The Bucks have lost seven of their last 10 games, but they’ve won games without Antetokounmpo in the lineup due to his calf injury.
With so many injuries in this game, bettors may need to wait to wager on this matchup, but I lean towards taking the points on Wednesday.
Pick: Bucks +8 (-112 at DraftKings)
