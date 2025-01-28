Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant)
The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers face off in a nationally televised matchup on Tuesday night, and there are plenty of ways to bet on this matchup – especially in the prop market.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Bucks, which could open up some bigger roles for some rotation pieces if players sit out. Khris Middleton, who is coming off offseason ankle surgery, is certainly in consideration to sit out this game, and I have two players to target if he does.
Portland, which has won four of its last five games, is set as an underdog in this matchup, but they still have a forward worth targeting in the prop market.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays for Jan. 28.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Damian Lillard OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
- Jerami Grant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Damian Lillard OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Bucks guard Damian Lillard should have a major playmaking role on Tuesday, especially if Khris Middleton sits out on the second night of a back-to-back.
Lillard is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game (12 rebounds and assists), and he’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in three straight games. Lillard is averaging 13.1 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a pretty solid floor in this market.
Portland is just 20th in opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 season, so don’t be shocked if Lillard pushes double-digit dimes for the third time in four games.
Gary Trent Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Bucks wing Gary Trent Jr.’s role has expanded as of late, as he’s played at least 23:13 in each of his last five games. Trent’s spot in the rotation was in flux early in the season, but he’s found his shot – making him a staple off the bench for Doc Rivers.
Over this five-game stretch, Trent Jr. is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from 3 on 7.2 attempts per game. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3s in four of his last eight matchups, and now he has a great matchup on Tuesday night.
Portland ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, and Trent could see a few more looks on Tuesday if Khris Middleton sits out the second night of a back-to-back.
Jerami Grant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Since returning to the lineup from an injury, Jerami Grant has made two or more shots from beyond the arc in four of six games, and he’s averaging 2.4 3-pointers per game overall.
Grant is shooting 37.9 percent from 3 on the season, and since coming back he’s attempting 5.5 shots from deep per game.
The Bucks are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, so this is a good matchup for the Blazers’ top shooters. While Grant’s shot usage has fluctuated – he took just five shots in a loss to OKC on Sunday – I think this is a great number to get him at on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
