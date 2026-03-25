Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Portland Trail Blazers are pushing for home-court advantage in the play-in tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks are simply waiting for the season to end.

Portland returned home from a 3-2 road trip with a blowout win over the Nets on Monday night, while Milwaukee is 1-2 on its road trip thus far, upsetting the Suns as +11 underdogs over the weekend.

Portland has won the last four meetings against the Bucks, including a 115-103 win in Milwaukee in November.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +12.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks +500

Trail Blazers -700

Total

226.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, KUNP

Bucks record: 29-42

Trail Blazers record: 36-37

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Gary Harris – Out

Kyle Kuzma – Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out

Bobby Portis – Questionable

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jerami Grant – Questionable

Jayson Kent – Out

Vit Krejci – Questionable

Damian Lillard – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Robert Williams III – Questionable

Hansen Yang – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

I know this is a good matchup for Scoot Henderson and the Blazers, but I have to continue to fade the guard. He has gone UNDER 21.5 PRA in six straight contests, being held to 18 or fewer PRA in three of those games.

On the season, Henderson has gone UNDER 21.5 PRA in 76% of his games, and I don’t see a reason for him to push it tonight as the Blazers are big home favorites.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers just got a 35-point win against the Nets and now host another lowly Eastern Conference foe in the Bucks tonight. Milwaukee also just lost by a big margin last time out, and also lost by 32 in Utah to start its road trip.

Portland won by 12 in Milwaukee back in November, and I think that the Blazers can build on that in this victory at home tonight.

Pick: Trail Blazers -12.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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