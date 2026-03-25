Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
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The Portland Trail Blazers are pushing for home-court advantage in the play-in tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks are simply waiting for the season to end.
Portland returned home from a 3-2 road trip with a blowout win over the Nets on Monday night, while Milwaukee is 1-2 on its road trip thus far, upsetting the Suns as +11 underdogs over the weekend.
Portland has won the last four meetings against the Bucks, including a 115-103 win in Milwaukee in November.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +12.5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks +500
- Trail Blazers -700
Total
- 226.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, KUNP
- Bucks record: 29-42
- Trail Blazers record: 36-37
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – Out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Gary Harris – Out
- Kyle Kuzma – Questionable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Out
- Bobby Portis – Questionable
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – Questionable
- Jayson Kent – Out
- Vit Krejci – Questionable
- Damian Lillard – Out
- Shaedon Sharpe – Out
- Robert Williams III – Questionable
- Hansen Yang – Out
- Chris Youngblood – Out
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
I know this is a good matchup for Scoot Henderson and the Blazers, but I have to continue to fade the guard. He has gone UNDER 21.5 PRA in six straight contests, being held to 18 or fewer PRA in three of those games.
On the season, Henderson has gone UNDER 21.5 PRA in 76% of his games, and I don’t see a reason for him to push it tonight as the Blazers are big home favorites.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Blazers just got a 35-point win against the Nets and now host another lowly Eastern Conference foe in the Bucks tonight. Milwaukee also just lost by a big margin last time out, and also lost by 32 in Utah to start its road trip.
Portland won by 12 in Milwaukee back in November, and I think that the Blazers can build on that in this victory at home tonight.
Pick: Trail Blazers -12.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop