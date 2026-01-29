Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to end a three-game skid when they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Following a road win in Atlanta, the Bucks lost by 20 to the Thunder, 2 to the Nuggets as -9 favorites, and got blown out in Philadelphia. On the other hand, Washington ended a nine-game losing streak of its own with an upset win over Portland on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee took down Washington 133-120 in the first meeting, but the Wizards upset the Bucks as +10.5 favorites in two December matchups.
The oddsmakers have the Wizards as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks -2.5 (-105)
- Wizards +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -130
- Wizards: +110
Total
- 222.5 (Over -107/Under -117)
Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Bucks record: 18-27
- Wizards record: 11-34
Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Alex Sarr – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
Ryan Rollins is seeing a much bigger role in Milwaukee’s offense this season, especially recently, but this line still feels really high at 29.5. He’s averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 assists per game, including just 14.1 points and 4.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per game this month.
Rollins hasn’t had more than 30 points plus assists in his last 10 games, and just once in his last 20 contests. Sure, he came close with 24 points and 4 assists in Philadelphia earlier this week, but that seems like the peak for Rollins.
The Bucks guard only had 16 points and 7 assists in 39 minutes against the Wizards on New Year’s Eve, and 14 points and 5 assists in 29.6 minutes earlier that month in Washington.
Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Wizards are feeling good after taking down the Blazers, while the Bucks are waiting for the Giannis drama to end. Milwaukee has lost three straight and six of seven, and that lone win was by just two points in Atlanta.
I understand that the Bucks are the better team on paper, but they’re just 9-15 on the road while the Wizards are a respectable 7-15 at home. Washington is starting to find its game after the Trae Young trade, and should make it two wins in a row tonight.
Pick: Wizards moneyline (+110)
