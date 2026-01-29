Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to end a three-game skid when they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Following a road win in Atlanta, the Bucks lost by 20 to the Thunder, 2 to the Nuggets as -9 favorites, and got blown out in Philadelphia. On the other hand, Washington ended a nine-game losing streak of its own with an upset win over Portland on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee took down Washington 133-120 in the first meeting, but the Wizards upset the Bucks as +10.5 favorites in two December matchups.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks -2.5 (-105)

Wizards +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bucks: -130

Wizards: +110

Total

222.5 (Over -107/Under -117)

Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video

Bucks record: 18-27

Wizards record: 11-34

Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Taurean Prince – out

Wizards Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – out

Alex Sarr – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins is seeing a much bigger role in Milwaukee’s offense this season, especially recently, but this line still feels really high at 29.5. He’s averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 assists per game, including just 14.1 points and 4.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per game this month.

Rollins hasn’t had more than 30 points plus assists in his last 10 games, and just once in his last 20 contests. Sure, he came close with 24 points and 4 assists in Philadelphia earlier this week, but that seems like the peak for Rollins.

The Bucks guard only had 16 points and 7 assists in 39 minutes against the Wizards on New Year’s Eve, and 14 points and 5 assists in 29.6 minutes earlier that month in Washington.

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Wizards are feeling good after taking down the Blazers, while the Bucks are waiting for the Giannis drama to end. Milwaukee has lost three straight and six of seven, and that lone win was by just two points in Atlanta.

I understand that the Bucks are the better team on paper, but they’re just 9-15 on the road while the Wizards are a respectable 7-15 at home. Washington is starting to find its game after the Trae Young trade, and should make it two wins in a row tonight.

Pick: Wizards moneyline (+110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.