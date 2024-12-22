Is Bucky Irving Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been dealing with back and hip injuries this season, but he’s off the injury report ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
This is great news for Tampa Bay, as Irving is coming off arguably his best game of the season in Week 15.
The rookie ran for 117 yards on 15 carries in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, pushing his season-long numbers to 152 carries for 852 yards and six scores. Not only that, but Irving has been a threat in the passing game as well, catching 38 of his 40 targets for 296 yards.
While Tampa Bay has used a committee of Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker this season, Irving has started to run away with the role as the No. 1 runner in this backfield.
He has a great matchup against Dallas this week, and there’s one prop for him that I love.
Let’s break it down.
Best Bucky Irving Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+100)
Even money for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead back against a terrible run defense?
Sign. Me. Up.
Irving – as I mentioned – is coming off his best game of the season, and he should see a steady workload in this matchup.
Irving and the Buccaneers get to face a Dallas Cowboys team that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry on the season and has given up 22 rushing scores – the most in the NFL.
I think the rookie has run away with this backfield – at least as the top rusher – and I expect him to hit paydirt for the seventh time this season on Sunday.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.