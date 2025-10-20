Is Bucky Irving Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Lions)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) remains out of the lineup in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.
Irving was ruled out for this game early in the week, and his status going forward remains in question, as it appears his foot injury is more serious than initially expected.
Losing Irving is a big blow for the Buccaneers, as the second-year running back has a big role on the ground and through the air in this offense.
With Irving out, the Bucs have leaned on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in the backfield, but those two players have a tough matchup against a stingy Detroit run defense.
Irving’s next chance to play will be in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, but Tampa Bay has a Week 9 bye.
It may decide to hold the young running back out through the bye, especially since Tampa Bay is already off to a strong 5-1 start this season.
Here’s a look at how to bet on the Bucs running game with Irving sidelined once again.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Lions
Rachaad White UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The Lions are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season, they enter this game at No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
So, I’m fading White in another spot start for the injured Bucky Irving.
White has 41 and 65 rushing yards over his last two games, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry during that stretch. The volume will likely be there for White, but I have a hard time trusting him to have a big game on the ground against one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
Last season, White averaged a career-high 4.3 yards per carry, but he currently averages just 3.8 for his career. He should fall short of this line on Monday.
