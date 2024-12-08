Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been dealing with hip and back injuries, but he was able to practice ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The rookie listed as questionable on the Bucs’ final injury report, but he is expected to play.
Irving has not missed a game this season, and he’s created a pretty big role for himself in this offense, especially in recent weeks.
Overall, Irving has 133 carries for 732 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and six rushing scores. He’s found the end zone in three straight weeks for Tampa. In addition to rushing prowess, Irving has been a serviceable pass catcher, grabbing 35 receptions for 285 yards in the 2024 campaign.
With the Raiders ranking 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, can Irving have a big game in Week 14?
Best Bucky Irving Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Raiders
- Rushing Yards: 67.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -125
The Raiders are a much better team against the run (ninth in EPA/Rush) this season, but that’s not going to stop me from betting on Irving to clear 67.5 rushing yards.
He’s picked up at least 73 rushing yards in each of his last three games, carrying the ball 50 times over the stretch.
Irving appeared to run away with the backfield – at least from a carries standpoint – in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers. He had 25 carries for 152 yards and a score in that matchup.
I’ll back the rookie to have another big showing in Week 14.
