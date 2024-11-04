Is Bucky Irving Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is listed as questionable for the second straight week with a toe injury.
However, Irving played through the injury in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 42 percent of the team’s snaps and carrying the ball nine times for 44 yards.
Irving is expected to play in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs – barring a setback – and he could be in line for a major role since top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are out for this game.
Tampa Bay may look to lean more on its running – or on its three running backs in the passing game – to potentially upset the Chiefs on Monday.
Here’s a look at Irving’s prop bets for Monday night’s matchup.
Bucky Irving Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 32.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +225
The Chiefs enter Week 9 as the No. 2 run defense in the NFL, allowing just 4.5 yards per carry on the season.
So, this is a tough matchup for Irving, who does most of his damage out of the backfield on the ground.
In eight games this season, the rookie has cleared 32.5 rushing yards in six games, and he’s received at least nine carries in all but one game.
I still think 32.5 yards is a little low for the rookie, especially since the Bucs may have to lean on their running game with all the injuries that they have at the wide receiver position.
That being said, Irving is also a solid target to clear his receiving prop, as he’s picked up at least 24 receiving yards in each of the last three weeks, compiling 12 total targets over that stretch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
