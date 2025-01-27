Buffalo Bills 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Still Believe in Josh Allen, Bills
The Buffalo Bills came up short again in the postseason, but oddsmakers continue to be bullish on Buffalo’s chances of contending in the future.
Josh Allen and co. are done for this year after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, but we can look ahead to next season for the Bills who are still viewed as the closest contender to Kansas City.
The Bills are the second choice at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 60 before we even decide the Super Bowl 59 winner. In a season that was supposed to be a rebuild after the Bills moved on from wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the team still went to the AFC title game with an MVP candidate in Allen.
Allen will be back, and the Bills will continue to build around the signal caller, and oddsmakers aren’t overlooking the ceiling of this roster.
Here’s the first look at the Bills Super Bowl odds as the team looks ahead to the offseason.
2026 Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs: +600
- Buffalo Bills: +650
- Baltimore Ravens: +650
- Philadelphia Eagles: +700
- Detroit Lions: +950
- San Francisco 49ers: +1600
- Washington Commanders: +1800
- Green Bay Packers: +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +2500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3000
- Houston Texans: +3000
- Denver Broncos: +3000
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4000
Oddsmakers Optimistic About Bills Super Bowl Odds
The Bills will need to continue to be creative around Allen, who takes up a ton of cap space and the Buffalo roster will be strapped for flexibility. While the team has four picks in the first three rounds in the NFL Draft this coming spring, the team has a ton of decisions to make in free agency.
The likes of Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, Rasul Douglas, Jordan Phillips, and Demar Hamlin will all be unrestricted free agents, among other key players on the roster. This means that the Bills will need to make some big decisions in the offseason on how to keep the team’s Super Bowl window open.
However, after Allen’s stellar season that may result in his first MVP, the team is viewed as a legitimate contender to the Chiefs crown of AFC dominance.
