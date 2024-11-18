Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Buffalo is going to a bowl game in head coach Pete Lembo’s first season with the Bulls while Eastern Michigan will look to clinch a bowl berth at the hands of the Bulls at home.
The Eagles snagged last year’s starter with the Bulls, Cole Snyder, in the transfer portal, and will like to prove it as a successful addition with a bowl berth at the hands of Snyder’s former team on Wednesday night in MAC action.
How should we bet on this tightly lined affair? Here’s our betting preview.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buffalo: +2.5 (-106
- Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Buffalo: +112
- Eastern Michigan: -133
Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Buffalo Record: 6-4
- Eastern Michigan Record: 5-5
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Players to Watch
Buffalo
CJ Ogbanna: Ogbonna had an up-and-down game against Ball State last week, but had some incredible plays late to lead a multiple-score fourth quarter rally to win in overtime, 51-48. Ogbonna had five total touchdowns with more than 300 total yards in the win to offset his two interceptions.
Eastern Michigan
Cole Snyder: The senior quarterback will get a crack at his former team after transferring from Buffalo last season and will hope for a better outing than last week. Snyder tossed three interceptions against Ohio last week in the Eagles loss, 35-10.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction and Pick
Eastern Michigan needs one more win to go to a bowl game while Buffalo clinched a postseason game in epic fashion last week.
While I’m not going to get involved on this side, I do fancy the under in this matchup.
Buffalo’s offense revolves around its ability to rush the football. The unit is shaky on a down-to-down basis, ranking 113th in in success rate and 97th in EPA/Play, and its best course of action is to hit explosive runs. The Bulls are top 30 in explosive rush rate on the year, but this is the strength of the Eastern Michigan defense, a top half of the nation rush defense in terms of EPA/Play.
The Eagles do a good job of shortening the game, getting off the field on third down (46th in the country in third down percentage allowed) and limiting big plays.
However, the offense leaves a ton to be desired.
The group is 121st in EPA/Play and outside the top 100 nationally in both explosive pass and run rate. Snyder hasn’t been missed much in Western New York, and while he will look to show out against his former team, the Bulls defense should be up to the test.
Despite a shaky outing against Ball State last week, the Cardinals offense has been playing far better than this EMU outfit in MAC play.
In a tight game, I’ll take the under.
PICK: UNDER 52.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.