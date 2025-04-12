Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Chicago Bulls are locked into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, which means they'll host the Miami Heat in the first round of the play-in tournament, with the winner taking on the loser of Magic vs. Hawks.
That means the Bulls' regular-season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers will have no effect on the standings. Still, we can try to find an edge to bet on it and hopefully make some money. Let's dive into it.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bulls -9.5 (-114)
- 76ers +9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls -435
- 76ers +335
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Bulls record: 38-43
- 76ers record: 24-57
Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Tre Jones, PG - Out
- Lonzo Ball, PG - Out
- Dalen Terry, F - Game Time Decision
- Josh Giddey, SG - Out
- Ayo Dosunmu, SG - Out for Season
76ers Injury Report
- Justin Edwards, F - Game Time Decision
- Andre Drummond, C - Out
- Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
- Alex Reese, F - Game Time Decision
- Quentin Grimes, SG - Game Time Decision
Bulls vs. 76ers Best Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic OVER rebounds
The Philadelphia 76ers have been a horrific rebounding team all season, ranking dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 47.5% of rebounds. To take advantage of that, I'm going to back the Bulls' top rebounder, Nikola Vucevic, to go over his rebounding total.
Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The 76ers were the worst bet all season long. They have the worst record against the spread amongst all teams at 28-51-2, covering the spread in just 35.4% of games. There's nothing about this game that makes me think the outcome here is going to be any different.
Not only is their rebounding the worst in the NBA, but they also rank 26th in the league in defensive efficiency. That's going to hurt them against a Bulls team that comes into this game 11th in effective field goal percentage.
I'll back the bulls to cover in Sunday's finale.
Pick: Bulls -9.5 (-114)
