Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back from a home loss to the Thunder when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The shorthanded 76ers are pushing for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference to avoid the play-in tournament, and will get Paul George back from suspension tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ fate is pretty much sealed. Chicago did upset the Rockets earlier this week, though, but is 11-22 on the road as opposed to 18-20 at home.

The Bulls won the first two meetings this season at home, both coming before the calendar flipped to 2026.

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +6.5 (-110)

76ers -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls +200

76ers -245

Total

240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bulls vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCSP

Bulls record: 29-42

76ers record: 39-33

Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Jaden Ivey – Out

Yuki Kawamura – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Isaac Okoro – Doubtful

Anfernee Simons – Doubtful

Guerschon Yabusele – Doubtful

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out

Joel Embiid – Questionable

Quentin Grimes – Questionable

Tyrese Martin – Doubtful

Tyrese Maxey – Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out

Bulls vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

VJ Edgecombe has been streaky this season, and the rookie has the hot hand right now.

Edgecombe had 38 points in Sacramento last week, put up 22 in Utah over the weekend, and then scored 35 points against the Thunder on Monday night. He had a double-double in two of those games, dishing out 11 assists against the Kings and recording 13 rebounds in Utah.

I’ll ride the hot hand with Edgecombe at home tonight.

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The 76ers are getting George back tonight, and Joel Embiid is questionable as of late Wednesday morning. They’re also coming off a decent showing against the Thunder, all things considered, and won four of five before that.

The Bulls have struggled on the road this season, and I think that continues tonight against a hungry team in Philadelphia. I’ll back the 76ers as home favorites to continue their push for the sixth seed tonight.

Pick: 76ers -6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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